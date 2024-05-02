LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 178,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 58,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Aptiv Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 3,458,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,640. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.