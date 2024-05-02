Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,861 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

