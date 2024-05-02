Cannell & Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,474.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,483.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,444.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.