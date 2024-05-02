DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 1,870,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,496. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -103.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

