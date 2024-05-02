Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,145 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 383.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trimble by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

