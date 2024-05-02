Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $91.52 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

