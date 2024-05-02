Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,158 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

