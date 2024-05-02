MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 268,406 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,120,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

