Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,578,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

