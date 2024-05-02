Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 203,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

