Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 329,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 40.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 319,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

TDC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

