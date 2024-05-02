Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 442 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 976,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,219,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.10 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

