Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 291,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

