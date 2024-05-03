Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 13.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,951,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. 1,924,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

