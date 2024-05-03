Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after buying an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,690,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 114,327 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.