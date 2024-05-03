Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $556.90. 446,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average is $524.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

