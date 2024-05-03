Concord Wealth Partners Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 700.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $249.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

