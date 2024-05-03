Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 701.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,353,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $903.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $944.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

