Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9 %

AMD opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

