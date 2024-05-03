MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

