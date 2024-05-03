LGT Group Foundation Purchases 81,859 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 1,007,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,650. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 129.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

