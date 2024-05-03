Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

