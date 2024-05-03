Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $273.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.92 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

