Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.