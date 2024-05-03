Concord Wealth Partners Sells 67 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.65.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

