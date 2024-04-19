U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 3,676,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,174,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

