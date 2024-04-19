2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $42.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 1,290,809 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

