Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85-21.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.93.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 1,136,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

