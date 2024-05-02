Mizuho Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $49.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.