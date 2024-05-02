Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kamada Price Performance
Shares of KMDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kamada
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.