Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMDA. StockNews.com raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.