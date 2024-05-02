Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MLR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
