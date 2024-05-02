Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

