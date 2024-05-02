Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.75 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-$3.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of VNT stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

