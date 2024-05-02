Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.