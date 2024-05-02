Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Ryerson has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ryerson Price Performance
Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.69. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $44.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
