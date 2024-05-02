F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

