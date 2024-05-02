F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of FNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
