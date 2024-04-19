Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $893.99

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $893.99, but opened at $913.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $905.58, with a volume of 79,370 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.41.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $954.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $890.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.