The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.