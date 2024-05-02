5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 30,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
