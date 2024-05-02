5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 30,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

