Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

