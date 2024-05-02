Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $399.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

