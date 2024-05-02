Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.04

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 16879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.