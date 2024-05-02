United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.35. 76,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

