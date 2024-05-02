Limbach (LMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,878. Limbach has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

