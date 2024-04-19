Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graham worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,418,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GHC traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $703.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $727.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.06. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

