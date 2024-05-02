Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$46.54 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

