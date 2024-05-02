Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 564.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $270,057. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

