National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cargojet Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.21. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The company had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.