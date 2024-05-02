National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cargojet Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.91.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.21. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The company had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

