Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

