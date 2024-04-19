Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.37 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

